Serbia

Serbia Asks Citizens to Report Those Who Own Illegal Guns

16 November 2016

SEESAC (Belgrade)

Belgrade – "Before it's too late" campaign was launched today, by the Coordination Body of the Government of Republic of Serbia, European Union and UNDP SEESAC to raise the awareness on the dangers of misuse of firearms, especially in the context of domestic and intimate partner violence. Funded by the European Union and implemented by the Coordination Body for Gender Equality of the Government of Republic of Serbia, together with UNDP SEESAC, the campaign is taking... (GunPolicy.org)

