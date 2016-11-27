United States

Gun Sales Soared, No Panic Buying on US 'Black Friday' [ES]

27 November 2016

CNN

[Translated summary: Buyers crowded gun shops during 'Black Friday' in the US. The law bans gun buying as a gift, so big discounts were the main factor boosting sales. Some gun dealers had stocked up before the elections in the hope of panic buying if Hillary Clinton won.] Multitudes de compradores llegaron a las tiendas de armas durante el pasado viernes negro, el gran día del año para este negocio. Ciertamente, las ventas de armas en el viernes negro no están... (GunPolicy.org)

