Serbia

Balkan Gun Trafficking Fears Grow Amid Major Security Alerts

20 November 2016

Irish Times (Dublin)

Serbia is urgently checking state arms depots after scores of guns were found to be missing from a military warehouse, fuelling concern over Balkan weapons smuggling amid a series of major security scares around the region. Serbia's defence ministry said military intelligence, military police and other agencies were investigating the disappearance of weaponry including 70 semi-automatic pistols, five automatic rifles and two cases of ammunition. Last week Serbia... (GunPolicy.org)

