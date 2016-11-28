Norway

Norwegian Police Involved in Four Fatal Shootings in 14 Years

28 November 2016

Local (Norway)

Norwegian police shot and killed a 35-year-old man in Kristiansand early on Sunday morning, an incredibly rare incident in a nation where fatal police shootings are nearly non-existent. Police would not say how many shots they fired at the 35-year-old but according to local news source Fædrelandsvennen numerous empty cartridges were found at the site. Police received tip-offs from members of the public about an armed man who was displaying threatening behaviour.... (GunPolicy.org)

