United States

Pennsylvania Lifts Ban on Hunting with Semi-automatic Guns

27 November 2016

Post-Gazette (Pittsburgh)

It isn't a sense of power in his hands, or the thrill of having the ability to kill. It's not even the ear bursting BANG, BANG, BANG at the shooting range. "People who don't have guns never understand why we shoot," said Stephen Ambrose of Washington, Pa. "For me it's the accuracy, the control. When I can punch five holes within the size of a quarter with a semiautomatic tactical rifle, it's a skill most people don't have. I go out to the shooting range and work on it,... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Post-Gazette (Pittsburgh)

40250