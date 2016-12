Oceania,Europe,Asia,Americas,Africa

Small Arms Survey Research Position Offered

29 November 2016

Small Arms Survey, Web page

Small Arms Survey Research Position Deadline: 18 December 2016 The Geneva-based Small Arms Survey is looking for an English and French-speaking researcher with experience working on weapons and ammunition management projects. Full information at the link... (GunPolicy.org)

