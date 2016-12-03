Europe,Africa,Americas,Asia,Oceania

Sorry, But Gun Policy News Must Close

3 December 2016

Gun Policy News, Letter

Dear readers, It's always been a battle to keep Gun Policy News online. Our daily news bulletins began 18 years ago, but 40,000 articles later I've been obliged to lay off our multilingual staff, simply for lack of funding. Today I regret that all Gun Policy News Twitter feeds, Facebook pages, E-mail groups and RSS news feeds to many thousands of readers in Spanish, French and English must cease. GunPolicy.org, the parent Web site of Gun Policy News, will remain... (GunPolicy.org)

