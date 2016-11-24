Spain

One Firearm for Every 16 Inhabitants in Spain [ES]

24 November 2016

Mundiario (Spain)

[Translated Summary: Spain ranks 18th in the global ranking of civilian firearm possession, with one firearm for every 16 inhabitants. To legally own a firearm, applicants must certify that they are going to use it for sport or hunting, they must pass an exam and a background check and present a medical certificate. To own a firearm for self defence, applicants must justify a risk or a threat.] España, con una de las legislaciones más restrictivas del mundo en el uso... (GunPolicy.org)

