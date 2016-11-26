United States

Why Not Smart Guns in This High-Tech Era? - NY Times

26 November 2016

New York Times, Editorial

The Department of Justice has issued official guidelines for the manufacture of smart guns — weapons that, like smartphones, have technology to allow only the rightful owners to use them. The guidelines aim to "shape the future of gun safety technology," as called for under an executive order issued in January by President Obama, in the face of Congress's refusal to deal with the nation's horrendous toll of gun deaths. Nearly 7,000 children committed suicide with... (GunPolicy.org)

