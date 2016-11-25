Find Gun Policy Facts

Armed violence prevention, gun control laws and the small arms trade:

Gun Policy News

Morocco

Police Killing Sparks New Gun Rules in Morocco [FR]

25 November 2016

Yabiladi (Morocco)

[Translated summary: Following human rights protests after police killed two criminals in Morocco, the General Directorate for National Security has given new instructions regarding the use of service firearms. Guns must be the last resort and police officers must aim for the limbs, except in the case of terrorist attack or resistance to the authorities.] Suite au décès de deux « délinquants » tombés sous les balles de la police à Béni Mellal et Salé, les... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Yabiladi (Morocco)

40240

Read More Global Gun Policy News


Armed violence, firearm law and gun control