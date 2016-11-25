Morocco

Police Killing Sparks New Gun Rules in Morocco [FR]

25 November 2016

Yabiladi (Morocco)

[Translated summary: Following human rights protests after police killed two criminals in Morocco, the General Directorate for National Security has given new instructions regarding the use of service firearms. Guns must be the last resort and police officers must aim for the limbs, except in the case of terrorist attack or resistance to the authorities.] Suite au décès de deux « délinquants » tombés sous les balles de la police à Béni Mellal et Salé, les... (GunPolicy.org)

