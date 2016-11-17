United States

Gun Policy Pointless Without Funds for Public Health Research

17 November 2016

Dallas Morning News (Texas), Editorial

To make an informed decision, you need information. And that's exactly what everybody involved in America's bitter gun debate doesn't have. Guns kill more than 33,000 Americans a year, yet the clock stopped on government research into this epidemic two decades ago. As is frequently noted, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has funded no in-depth studies of gun violence, its causes, or proposals for its reduction since 1996. That's when the so-called... (GunPolicy.org)

