604 Homicides in Canada in 2015

24 November 2016

According to a report issued Wednesday by Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan reported the highest homicide rate in the country in 2015, with 3.79 per 100,000 people. Saskatoon came in second with a rate of 3.22. Quebec is among the provinces with the lowest provincial homicide rate - 0.93 per 100,000 people - while Saskatchewan has the highest rate: 3.79 per 100,000 people. Despite this increase over 2014, the homicide rate in Canada in 2015 remains below the average... (GunPolicy.org)

