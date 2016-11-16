Serbia

Serbian Police Seize Biggest Illegal Gun Cache in 15 Years [ES]

Europa Press (Spain)

[Translated summary: Serbian Police seized an arms arsenal that included hand grenades, explosives, rocket launchers, antitank grenades, assault rifles, a machine gun, semi-automatic rifles and ammunition; the greatest stash in 15 years. Police worry about Serbian firearms ending up in terrorist attacks in European capitals.] La Policía serbia se ha incautado de un arsenal de armas que incluye más de 100 granadas de mano y 30 kilos de explosivos, según ha informado... (GunPolicy.org)

