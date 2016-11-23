Mexico

24,000 Guns Seized in Tamaulipas, Mexico Since 2011 [ES]

23 November 2016

Expreso (Mexico)

[Translated summary: The Mexican Army has seized 24,000 firearms in the state of Tamaulipas since January 2011, most of them in an operation that involved civilians with pistols, semi-automatic guns and assault weapons. In the same period, 2,871 guns were destroyed and 10,611 new firearms were registered.] CIUDAD VICTORIA -- El Ejército ha asegurado 24 mil armas de fuego en Tamaulipas de enero de 2011 a octubre de este año, la mayoría en operativos que involucraban... (GunPolicy.org)

