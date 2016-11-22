United States

Pentagon Relaxes Gun Carrying on US Military Premises [FR]

22 November 2016

Le Journal de Montréal

[Translated summary: The Pentagon has softened the rules that restricted military personnel carrying guns, as a consequence of a shooting in Chattanooga that left five soldiers dead. According to the new rules, military officers will be able to carry a private gun on their base or place of work but they will need authorisation from their superiors.] Le Pentagone a assoupli les règles restreignant le port d'armes des militaires sur le territoire américain, une... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Le Journal de Montréal

40231