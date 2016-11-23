Australia

Police Find '3D-Printed Submachine Gun' Factory in Australia

23 November 2016

Guardian, Australian Associated Press

A highly sophisticated weapons production facility using 3D printers and computers to make machine guns has been uncovered in a series of raids across the Gold Coast. Police say they found four homemade automatic submachine guns, silencers, ammunition, a replica handgun, a .45 calibre pistol and equipment used to make weapons at two Nerang businesses, as well as a pill press. The equipment used to make the weapons included computers, a 3D printer, drill presses and... (GunPolicy.org)

