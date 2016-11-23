United States

Trump's Victory Has Fearful Minorities Buying Up Guns - NBC

23 November 2016

NBC News (USA)

After Donald Trump's win, Yolanda Scott is upgrading the crowbar she keeps in her purse to a small-caliber pistol. Scott, an African-American, is one of many minorities who have been flocking to gun stores to protect themselves, afraid Trump's victory will incite more hate crimes. "You feel that racists now feel like they can attack us just because the president is doing it," one gun shop owner told NBC News. Gun store owners told NBC News that since November 8... (GunPolicy.org)

