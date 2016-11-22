United States

Arms Dealers Say Trump Election Will Likely Slow Gun Sales

22 November 2016

USA Today

On Nov. 9, the day after Donald Trump had been elected president, a customer walked into the Phoenix Tactical gun shop here not to make a purchase but to cancel one. The customer had put a Glock pistol on layaway, but wanted to void the purchase because Hillary Clinton had lost the election and a pro-gun Donald Trump had emerged victorious, Phoenix Tactical owner Bryan Bryner said. "He said: 'The threat is gone,' " Bryner said. That change of heart reflects a new... (GunPolicy.org)

