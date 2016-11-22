Find Gun Policy Facts

Arms Dealers Say Trump Election Will Likely Slow Gun Sales

22 November 2016

USA Today

On Nov. 9, the day after Donald Trump had been elected president, a customer walked into the Phoenix Tactical gun shop here not to make a purchase but to cancel one. The customer had put a Glock pistol on layaway, but wanted to void the purchase because Hillary Clinton had lost the election and a pro-gun Donald Trump had emerged victorious, Phoenix Tactical owner Bryan Bryner said. "He said: 'The threat is gone,' " Bryner said. That change of heart reflects a new... (GunPolicy.org)

