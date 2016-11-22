United States

Private Gun Carrying Rules Eased on US Military Premises [ES]

22 November 2016

La Información (Dominican Republic)

[Translated Summary: After a fatal shooting at a recruiting centre, the Pentagon has softened its regulation of gun carrying by military personnel in American territory. The new regulation will allow commanders to authorize military personnel to carry "personal firearms (hidden or in sight) for protection and when the firearm is not linked to any official duty or activity."] El Pentágono flexibilizó las reglas que restringían el porte de armas para los militares en... (GunPolicy.org)

