United States

Women Are Gearing Up! More Women Getting Guns in US [ES]

22 November 2016

Telemundo (USA)

[Translated Summary: According to an American news channel, more women are applying for background checks; gun shop owners also note that more and more women are purchasing firearms. The owner of a shooting range says 80% of the students are women. In addition, gun advocates point to statistics showing that, every year, 200,000 women are using firearms to defend themselves from a sexual assault.] A pesar de que hoy en día los controles para la compra de armas son más... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Telemundo (USA)

40226