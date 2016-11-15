Albania

More Than 60% of Albanians Are Opposed to Gun Possession

15 November 2016

SEESAC (Belgrade)

Tirana -- "Don't Shoot but Love – Stop the Illicit use of Weapons before is too Late" campaign was launched today, to assist Albanian government in raising awareness on the danger of illegal possession and illegal use of firearms. The campaign is taking place from15 November until mid-December 2016, with funding from the European Union and is implemented by the Ministry of Interior of Albania in partnership with UNDP SEESAC (South Eastern and Eastern Europe... (GunPolicy.org)

