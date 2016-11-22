United States

American Women Buying More Guns Than Ever, Claims Dealer

22 November 2016

Opposing Views (Canada)

National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NCIS) numbers indicate that 2016 is on pace to have the highest number of background checks for guns on record. Up until the end of October, NCIS conducted 22,206,203 firearm background checks, which is less than 1 million away from the record year of 2015, which ran 23,141,970 firearm background checks. With two more months left to report, 2016 will likely surpass 2015 when the November numbers come through. NCIS... (GunPolicy.org)

