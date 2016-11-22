United States

Florida Airport Screeners Report Seized, Loaded Guns Up 55%

22 November 2016

ABC News (USA)

TAMPA -- Security screeners at Tampa International Airport are seeing record numbers of deadly weapons and guns coming through. It's a growing problem for them and you when it comes to wait times in lines. "We're number one in the state for the number of deadly dangerous items that were finding" says TSA's Federal Security Director Lee Kair. Kair tells us some items are obvious weapons, but some are hard to spot, like lipstick that's really a knife, or credit card... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: ABC News (USA)

40223