United States

Background Checks May Affect Suicide Prevention Efforts in US

22 November 2016

The Trace (USA)

There is one question Carol Runyan considers vitally important to ask the parents of suicidal teens: Is there a gun in the house? Runyan, the director of Program for Injury Prevention, Education, and Research at the Colorado School of Public Health, knows the presence of a firearm in a home increases the odds that someone who lives there will take his or her own life. Guns are reliably lethal — research indicates that suicide attempts involving a firearm result in... (GunPolicy.org)

