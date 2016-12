Australia

Police Raid 'First of its Kind' Illegal Gun Factory in Australia

23 November 2016

Brisbane Times (Queensland)

Police say sophisticated gun factory found during raids at the Gold Coast on Friday is the first of its kind in Queensland. Officers executed search warrants on four residential properties and two industrial sheds finding drug labs, a weapons factory, drugs, guns, ammunition and 3D printer. The guns found included four "uzi-style" submachine guns, three silencers and two handguns while drugs seized included steroids, cannabis, ecstasy and amphetamines. Five people... (GunPolicy.org)

