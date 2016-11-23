United States

How America's Gun Violence Research Ban Hurt Science

23 November 2016

Huffington Post (USA)

In 1996, Congress passed the Dickey Amendment, effectively banning government research on gun violence. But these days, former Republican representative Jay Dickey sees his namesake amendment for what it was: A mistake. "I wish we had started the proper research and kept it going all this time," Dickey told The Huffington Post last year. "I have regrets." Now, a research letter published as part of a series on firearm violence in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine... (GunPolicy.org)

