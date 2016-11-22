Belgium

Firearm Registration Up 100% to 747,888 Guns in Belgium [FR]

22 November 2016

Derniere Heure (Brussels)

[Translated summary: In five years, applications for firearm possession in Belgium increased by 100%. The Walloon region is the most armed with 347,113 firearms, followed by Flanders with 324,580. Brussells has 76,205 registered firearms. According to the authorities, the main reason given by new applicants is sport shooting.] Il y a plus d'armes en Wallonie qu'en Flandre. Phénomène de société, crainte inspirée par le terrorisme, réaction à une législation... (GunPolicy.org)

