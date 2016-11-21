United States

After Trump's Victory, Gun Sellers Rely On 'Black Friday' [FR]

21 November 2016

Les Echos (France)

[Translated summary: After the election of Donald Trump, one of the main American gun manufacturers, Smith & Wesson, saw its stock price fall by 15%. The reason is that gun enthusiasts were buying more firearms in case Hillary Clinton won. Now, sellers expect to recover during the 'Black Friday' but estimate that they have little chance of repeating the record numbers of last year.] Il y a quelques semaines encore, nous étions dans une Amérique démocrate, ou le... (GunPolicy.org)

