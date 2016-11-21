Uganda

Uganda Destroys 6,000 Illegal Guns

21 November 2016

K FM (Uganda)

In an effort to reduce the amount of illicit arms, the government has today destroyed 6000 small arms and weapons collected by police in a nationwide exercise. In his speech during the exercise in Bukasa, Wakiso District, the state minister for internal affairs Mario Obigo Kania said such arms pose a major security threat if poorly managed and stored. He also added that improving human security shouldn't be a responsibility of only the security agencies but also... (GunPolicy.org)

