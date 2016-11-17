Find Gun Policy Facts

United States

Why Is it so Easy to Openly Carry Loaded Rifles in Texas?

17 November 2016

KCBD (Texas), KFDA

Open carry has been legal in Texas for almost a year, but Amarillo law enforcement said they still see more long guns and rifles carried openly than hand guns and pistols. The problem is the long guns and rifles don't require a license. One of the most popular guns sold in Amarillo is the AR-15. Gun experts tell us they're big sellers because they're versatile and can be used for sport and protection. And unlike a handgun, they don't require any licensing or... (GunPolicy.org)

