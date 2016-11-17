United States

Why Is it so Easy to Openly Carry Loaded Rifles in Texas?

17 November 2016

KCBD (Texas), KFDA

Open carry has been legal in Texas for almost a year, but Amarillo law enforcement said they still see more long guns and rifles carried openly than hand guns and pistols. The problem is the long guns and rifles don't require a license. One of the most popular guns sold in Amarillo is the AR-15. Gun experts tell us they're big sellers because they're versatile and can be used for sport and protection. And unlike a handgun, they don't require any licensing or... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: KCBD (Texas), KFDA

40214