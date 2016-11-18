United States

Trump Softens Gun Promises, Gun Rights Not a Priority [ES]

18 November 2016

Newsweek (USA)

[Translated Summary: During his presidential campaign Donald Trump promised to swiftly "unsign" the executive actions President Obama issued in January regarding background checks and to abolish gun-free zones at schools and on military bases. In addition, he promised to allow Americans to carry hidden handguns across all 50 states. However, after the election he softened his tone and it now appears that gun rights are mo longer a priority.] A lo largo de sus casi 17... (GunPolicy.org)

