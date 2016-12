El Salvador

Over Two Thousand Firearms Destroyed in El Salvador [ES]

18 November 2016

El Mundo (El Salvador), EFE News Agency

[Translated Summary: El Salvador's Ministry of Defence destroyed 2,864 seized firearms. They also destroyed another cache of firearms that were not claimed by their owners after seizure, and others used in crimes. Among the destroyed firearms were 1,386 handguns, 333 long guns and 156 home-made firearms. Between January and September, 2016, 80% of homicides were committed using a firearm and 1,987 guns were seized.] El Ministerio de la Defensa destruyó 2,864 armas de... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: El Mundo (El Salvador), EFE News Agency

