Canada

Gun Control 'Eroded' in Canada, Now More Guns on the Streets

20 November 2016

Toronto Star (Ontario)

Weakened gun laws and how they're enforced have led to a spike in the number of restricted firearms in the hands of Canadians — and ultimately in hands of criminals, a leading gun-control advocate says. Wendy Cukier, president of the Coalition for Gun Control, said relaxed licensing processes and legislative changes under the past Conservative government "eroded strict controls" that limited access to certain firearms. The number of restricted firearms — a... (GunPolicy.org)

