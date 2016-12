Venezuela

Social Media Used for Gun Sales, Trafficking in Venezuela [ES]

18 November 2016

Entorno Inteligente

[Translated summary: Venezuelans now use social media like Whatsapp, BBM, Snapchat and Instagram to illegally buy and sell guns. A Beretta 92FS pistol can be purchased for 2.7 million Venezuelan bolivars (270,000 USD). Official data from 2012 calculates that the country has between 1.2 and 1.5 million unregistered guns. Until March, 2016, only 48,000 firearms had been destroyed.] Los índices de violencia y criminalidad siguen en un preocupante ascenso. Para completar... (GunPolicy.org)

