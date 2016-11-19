Gun Policy News
The Steps to Own a Firearm Legally in Mexico [ES]
19 November 2016
24 Horas (Mexico)
[Translated summary: Mexican law allows civilians to own a firearm for security and self-defence but only inside their own homes. The gun has to be registered and can only be a semi-automatic handgun with a calibre not higher than .38. Carrying hidden handguns is restricted to special cases.] Aunque la iniciativa de reforma a la Ley Federal de Armas de Fuego y Explosivos no ha sido dictaminada al no encontrar respaldo de las fracciones parlamentarias en el Senado, el... (GunPolicy.org)