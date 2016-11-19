Canada

Half of Toronto's Crime Guns Come from Local Dealers, Owners

19 November 2016

Toronto Star (Ontario)

Danny Santapaga, a self-employed financial adviser, bought 14 guns on 10 different occasions over seven months. Plumber Graham Jovanovic purchased nine firearms over five weeks. University student Justin Green obtained 23 handguns during a 22-month period, including 15 from one store. Security guard Andrew Winchester acquired 47 handguns in a six-month buying binge. These Toronto men have no apparent connection to one another. But they share a common thread. Each... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Toronto Star (Ontario)

40207