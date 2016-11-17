Namibia

Namibia Extends Gun Amnesty for Another Three Months [FR]

17 November 2016

Africa Posts

[Translated summary: The Namibian firearms and ammunition amnesty that was initially going to last three months has been extended until 18 February, 2017. Since the start of the program, 925 firearms, 44,000 ammunition and 66 explosives have been recovered.] WINDHOEK — L'amnistie de trois mois sur les armes à feu et les munitions en Namibie, initialement censée avoir pris fin vendredi, a été prolongée jusqu'au 18 février 2017. Le responsable des relations... (GunPolicy.org)

