Germany

Gun Stash Seized from Anti-State Extremists in Germany

18 November 2016

Local (Germany)

Police in Wuppertal on Thursday showed off the massive arsenal of two so-called Reichsbürger - people who don't recognize the legitimacy of the German state. The pair's stash included 12 rifles - some of which had magnifying scopes - nine pistols, three air-pressure guns and one semi-automatic firearm. Police also discovered more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition. The two Reichsbürger, aged 40 and 57, had weapons permits as marksmen, but authorities had decided to... (GunPolicy.org)

