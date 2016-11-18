Gun Policy News
Gun Stash Seized from Anti-State Extremists in Germany
18 November 2016
Local (Germany)
Police in Wuppertal on Thursday showed off the massive arsenal of two so-called Reichsbürger - people who don't recognize the legitimacy of the German state. The pair's stash included 12 rifles - some of which had magnifying scopes - nine pistols, three air-pressure guns and one semi-automatic firearm. Police also discovered more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition. The two Reichsbürger, aged 40 and 57, had weapons permits as marksmen, but authorities had decided to... (GunPolicy.org)