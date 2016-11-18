Gun Policy News
Connecticut's Gun Seizure Law Prevented Suicides: Study
18 November 2016
CT Post (US)
Dozens of suicides have been prevented by the state's 1999 gun-seizure law, according to a new study by researchers from Duke, Yale and the University of Connecticut. The 17-year-old law allowing for the temporary removal of firearms from potentially suicidal or violent people is a model for the nation, based on the review of 762 gun seizures through 2012. The study's authors, speaking Thursday to the Connecticut Criminal Justice Policy Advisory Commission in the... (GunPolicy.org)