Guns Used in 40% of Homicides in Honduras Prisons [ES]

18 November 2016

El Heraldo (Honduras)

[Translated summary: A study revealed that, of 93 prisoners who died between 2011 and 2015 in Honduras, 60% of the deaths were homicides and 40% were committed with a firearm. All the firearms used were industrially produced and for commercial purposes.] Tegucigalpa -- En las cárceles de Honduras la muerte camina impunemente. Basta con ver las cifras para corroborarlo. Un estudio realizado por estudiantes de la primera generación del posgrado de Medicina Legal y... (GunPolicy.org)

