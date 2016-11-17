Guatemala

Guns Used in 8 of 10 Homicides in Guatemala [ES]

17 November 2016

Última Hora (Paraguay)

[Translated summary: Guatemala had 15 homicides for every day during the first ten months of 2016, according to a humanitarian organization. From January to October, the country registered 4,606 homicides of which 630 were women. 79.83% of homicides were committed with a firearm.] Guatemala registró una media de 15 asesinatos diarios durante los primeros diez meses de 2016, informó este jueves la organización humanitaria Grupo de Apoyo Mutuo (GAM). El informe,... (GunPolicy.org)

