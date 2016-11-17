West Africa,Syria,Iraq

West Africa Terror Groups Get Guns from Syria and Iraq - Study

17 November 2016

PJ Media (US)

A report issued this month tracking the flow of weapons across Libya and the Sahel revealed that terror groups operating in West Africa are getting much more than just inspiration from terror hubs in Iraq and Syria. The study by UK-based Conflict Armament Research, an independent organization that tracks the flow of conventional weapons and materiel, found that weapons stockpiles remaining from the nearly 42-year dictatorship of Moammar Gadhafi have migrated as far as... (GunPolicy.org)

