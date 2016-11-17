United States

US Justice Department Issues 'Smart Gun' Specifications

17 November 2016

FCW (US)

The Justice Department has issued a final set of baseline specifications for how "smart gun" technology could enhance firearm safety. In a Nov. 16 blog post, Justice officials said the specifications contain "a detailed description of the minimum technical requirements that law enforcement agencies expect from smart gun technology" and mark a significant step forward in the Obama administration's efforts to combat gun violence. During his State of the Union address in... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: FCW (US)

40199