Attempted Illegal Gun Possession Unpunished in Washington

16 November 2016

King 5 (US)

Thousands of people attempted to buy guns this year in Washington state, even though court orders prohibited them from owning firearms. In all of these cases, the attempt to purchase a firearm was halted because the buyers failed the required background check. But none of those people needed to fear punishment; their gun crime was one the justice system will let them get away with. An investigation by KING 5 shows that police and prosecutors rarely pursue criminal... (GunPolicy.org)

