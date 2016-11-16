North Africa,West Africa

Report Sheds Light on the Origin of Guns in the Sahel [FR]

16 November 2016

Libération (France)

[Translated summary: Conflict Armament Research has published a report about gun transfers in the Sahel region in which they analyse stocks of firearms and ammunition seized from traffickers and combatants. They concluded that Libya is no longer the main source of illegal firearms; Côte d'Ivoire and Sudan have the biggest stocks of guns in the region, but Chinese and Russian firearms are also common.] Une enquête minutieuse du Conflict Armement Research apporte un... (GunPolicy.org)

