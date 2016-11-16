Serbia

Serbia Makes its Biggest Gun Seizure in 16 Years

16 November 2016

BBC News

Ten people have been arrested in Serbia for arms-trafficking, police say, after the country's largest weapons haul in 16 years. Rocket launchers, anti-tank mines and automatic guns were among the weapons seized in northern Serbia, close to the Croatian border. A police video shows officers arresting suspects amid piles of weapons. Hand grenades, rifles, pistols, bullets, night-vision equipment and various explosives were also seized. Interior Minister Nebojsa... (GunPolicy.org)

