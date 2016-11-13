Find Gun Policy Facts

Honduras Gun Control Law Still Stalled After Two Years [ES]

13 November 2016

La Prensa (Honduras)

[Translated summary: The Possession, Carrying and Control of Firearms, Explosives and Ammunition Law has been stalled for more than two years in Honduras. Deputies explain that the new legislation is stricter than the old law and aims to register all legal guns and remove illegal arms from circulation. Official data indicates that Honduras has 400,000 registered and more than 1 million illegal guns.] Tegucigalpa -- La Ley de Tenencia, Portación y Control de Armas de... (GunPolicy.org)

