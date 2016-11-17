United States

Gun Background Checks Work, May Hamper Suicide Prevention

17 November 2016

Channel News Asia (Singapore), Reuters

Gun control laws that mandate a background check before a gun can be temporarily transferred to a friend or family member may interfere with suicide prevention efforts, researchers say. The research team looked at what happens when people want to temporarily remove firearms from their home because they fear someone in the house might be considering a suicide attempt. In some states, they found, gun control laws may actually hamper the ability to easily transfer a gun... (GunPolicy.org)

