Mexico

Again ,Mexico Breaks Its Record for Number of Gun Deaths [ES]

16 November 2016

Newsweek (USA)

[Translated Summary: From July to September 2016, Mexico had the highest number of homicides during the presidential administration of Peña Nieto. August and September were the months with the highest number of firearm deaths, with 1,238 in August, and 1,222 in September. July, August and September had the highest number of homicides since 1997.] Durante el gobierno de Enrique Peña Nieto la cifra de asesinatos con armas de fuego ha alcanzado nivel récord, y el... (GunPolicy.org)

