United States

US Document Trove Shows Remington Gun Model Is Unsafe

15 November 2016

CNBC (US)

Owners of Remington's popular Model 700 rifle can now examine for themselves literally millions of pages of internal company documents that have led critics to conclude that the guns are unsafe. The documents — more than 130,000 files in all — have been assembled in a searchable online database by the advocacy group Public Justice. The organization, which battles against secrecy in the courts, fought successfully last year to make the documents public. "These... (GunPolicy.org)

